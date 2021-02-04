‘It’s one of the busiest parks on the Daly’: Caravan park up for sale for $1.6 million

A CARAVAN park beside one of the Territory’s most popular barramundi fishing spots is up for sale.

Lee & Jenny’s Bush Camp, at 1222 Wooliana Road, Daly River is for sale for $1.6m with Call2View Real Estate.

The 320-acre property is nestled along the banks of the Daly River, and is currently run as a caravan park by a husband and wife team, along with caretakers.

Onsite there’s an owner’s residence with two bedrooms, an office and commercial kitchen.

The residences also include the “Barra Barn”, a two-bedroom house with room for up to six guests.

There are 10 cabin/room sites, a camp kitchen, 30 powered caravan and camping sites and an abundance of non-powered bush camping sites.

Included in the property are two amenity blocks, a communal laundry, barbecue sites, a luxurious in-ground swimming pool and a pontoon on the river.

Call2View sales director Adam Hayes said it was a rare property, ideal for buyers intending to run it as a family business.

Mr Hayes said there had been interest from local and interstate buyers from as far afield as Perth.

“It’s one of the busiest parks on the Daly,” he said.

“Every year there’s the barra nationals. It’s been built so that when there’s flooding in the area none of the buildings are prone to flooding.

“It’s been built up over the last seven years and there’s still opportunity to be further developed.”

Mr Hayes said the property could be a huge asset given the increase in popularity of camping and outdoor activities.

