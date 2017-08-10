Is this Geelong’s best-located retail leasing opportunity?

The former Sires Menswear outlet is available for lease from early September for $55,000 per year plus GST.

A prime position just metres from Geelong’s two major shopping centres is a key feature of this commercial property.

The modern space, at 100 Moorabool St, Geelong, is for lease from early September and could be used as either for either retail or office purposes.

It offers prospective tenants a building area of 194sq m with excellent amenities and the added convenience of valuable rear land access for deliveries.

The building is in a location with high foot traffic and is surrounded by quality tenants such as Charles Rose Jewellers and Thomas Jewellers.

The facade offers great window exposure for any business.

Several major banks are also located nearby, adding to the ease of doing business here.

The retail/office space is zoned Activity Centre 1 and is available as vacant possession.

This building is available for lease from early September for $55,000 per year plus GST and outgoings.

For more information phone Gartland Geelong agent Rodney Adams on 0437 021 885.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Prime retail space in heart of Geelong up for rent”.