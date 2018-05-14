Is this Australia’s ultimate aged care facility?

A canal feature will join the existing building and the new extension at TriCare Kawana Waters

Tricare will open its $27 million aged care residence at Kawana Waters next month.

The extension to the existing residence will be home to 80 deluxe suites, many with views of the Mooloolah River.

It will open to residents on June 4, with a public open day on June 16.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

TriCare aged care manager Daniel Aitchison likens the new extension to a five-star hotel.

“The waterfront and canal views … I haven’t seen anything better,” he says.

“The location is unbelievable and the design means half of the suites and every shared sitting and dining room has water views. We wanted to move away from that institution feel and make it somewhere that loved ones wanted to visit.”

In the new extension, each spacious suite comes with the latest in bed technology, climate-controlled airconditioning, a bar fridge, writing desk, a TV and DVD, and a private ensuite with luxury fittings.

Shared facilities include a dining room and lounge area on each floor, and outdoor terraces with water views and dining areas.

Aitchison says all meals will be “five star”, with fresh and nutritious menus designed by two on-site chefs, and served in one of seven dining rooms or via room service.

The existing residence will also be refurbished, with both buildings benefiting from an internal water canal feature, and landscaped gardens.

In terms of care, all residents have access to a 24-hour emergency call system, and around-the-clock residential, respite and palliative care.

Residents can also access health programs provided by speech pathologists, dietitians, podiatrists and physiotherapists. There is an onsite dental clinic. All residents will also receive an individual care plan developed in consultation with health experts.

“Unique to Kawana Waters is eCase,” Aitchison says. “It is our electronic care system that keeps everything in one place and can be accessed by clients, staff and allied health professionals.”

This article from the Courier Mail first appeared as “The aged care facility you will want to visit”.