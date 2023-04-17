Investors look to milk $25m Walcha Dairy farm for profit

One of the largest dairy farms in NSW’s Northern Tablelands region is expected to fetch a $25m price when it goes under the hammer next month.

The blue chip Walcha Dairy site spans 626 hectares across two properties; with one landholding consisting of the milking platform and the other being used for raising animals ready to enter the herd.

Established in 2008, it includes an 80-unit rotary dairy, six dwellings, new machinery and hay sheds.

It also currently milks 1,000 cows and produces up to eight million litres of milk per year.

Colliers agents James Beer, Bob Coote, Thomas Quinn and Nick Connor have listed the property for sale via expressions of interest until the 19th May.

Current owners Peter and Elaine Notman chose the site of the property due to the productive soil and annual rainfall, subsequently developing the farm into the large business seen today.

“Walcha Dairy is an instructional grade dairy farm in a tightly held and highly reliable agricultural region. The property has been developed from the ground up, with significant investment in pasture improvement and farm infrastructure,” Mr Beer said.

“The paddock configuration, location of farm infrastructure, laneways, stock water system, and the investment in technology has all been designed to minimise animal stress and maximise milk production.”

There is a long-term milk supply agreement in place with the sale of the enterprise, and includes the livestock, plant, equipment, feed, and consumables.

Historically, the Northern Tablelands region has been very popular for dairy farmers – however a lot of the dairy industry has moved towards the coast in the past decade.

Data released by the federal government’s department of agriculture, fisheries and forestry recorded a fall of six per cent for Australia’s milk production in the 2022-23 period.

This was due to wet seasonal conditions reducing milk yields.

“The dairy produces significant volumes of milk and is well-located in relation to both Brisbane and Sydney, allowing it to service both fresh milk markets,” Mr Coote said.

“We anticipate Walcha Dairy will be of strong interest to a range of purchasers, including high net worth individuals, corporates and offshore parties.”