Investors flock to commercial property as Portfolio Auctions resume

Commercial property investors have shown their readiness to jump back into the market in the wake of the COVID-19, with 13 properties sold at Burgess Rawson’s first auction since the pandemic reached Australia.

Only two properties went unsold at the auction event on Wednesday, for a clearance rate of 87%, with yields plummeting below 5% and 6% as buyers sought freestanding and single-tenanted properties that have continued to trade throughout the lockdown period.

Almost $47 million worth of property changed hands at the auction, led by a Hungry Jack’s restaurant in Cairns, which sold for $5.21 million on a yield of 4.77%.

Another Hungry Jack’s at Wangaratta in regional Victoria sold for $2.005 million on a 5.46% yield, while a beachside building leased to a veterinary clinic at Rye on Melbourne’s Mornington Peninsula was bought for $1.15 million on a 5.18% yield.

Burgess Rawson director Raoul Holderhead says unfulfilled demand from a wide range of investor types fuelled the strong results.