Investors descend on Manly as BP servo sells for $7.2m

A private investor has paid $7.2 million for a redeveloped service station just 180m from Manly beach – one of a number of big sales in the tourist hotspot.

The BP service station on the corner of Pittwater Rd and Pine St Manly came to market in mid March, has an annual income of at least $300,000 a year and a 12-year lease with the fuel giant Jasbe Petroleum.

Dylan McEvoy, of JLL, say the 1114sqm level site generated more than 200 inquiries showing strong demand for secure and defensive assets within tightly-held blue-ribbon locations like Manly.