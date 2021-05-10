Real commercial
Intercontinental Hotel Double Bay sells for $180m to Melbourne apartment developer Fridcorp

News
Stephen Nicholls | 10 MAY 2021
INTERCONTINENTAL Hotel Double Bay

The Intercontinental Hotel, Double Bay. pic mark evans

The Intercontinental Hotel Double Bay, where Princess Diana stayed in 1996 and Michael Hutchence was found dead a year later, has sold for circa $180m to an apartment developer.

The Agency’s Steven Chen is understood to have done the deal on behalf of its owner Shanghai United, who’d bought it for $140m just two years ago.

The buyer is Melbourne apartment developer Fridcorp.

The Intercontinental was known as the Ritz Carlton in the 1990s when it was the hotel of choice for the likes of Princess Diana, Madonna, Bill Clinton and Sir Elton John.

Intercontinental Sydney Double Bay rooftop pool

The Intercontinental Double Bay has a rooftop pool and bar.

Diana, Princess of Wales, leaving Ritz-Carlton Hotel at end of her visit to Sydney. australia royalty

The late Princess Diana, photographed leaving the Double Bay hotel at the end of her visit to Sydney in 1996.

The circa $180m sale price is triple the $60m that the prominent site sold for just eight years ago.

The deal is understood to have been done on Friday.

Several other prominent Sydney-based apartment developers are known to have been interested in purchasing the hotel.

Given the huge price paid, sources say it “Absolutely must be a development site.”

Fridcorp founder and director Paul Fridman has been approached for comment.

Zopon Real Estate and Shanghai United had purchased the hotel from Singapore’s Royal Hotel Group, who did a multimillion-dollar refurbishment after buying it for about $60m as a vacant property in 2013.

Diana Princess of Wales looking out of balcony door at Ritz Carlton, Double Bay, Sydney hotel.

Diana Princess of Wales looking out of balcony door at the hotel, then known as the Ritz-Carlton.

Former USA president Bill Clinton at forum on world peace in Sydney.

Former US president Bill Clinton during his Sydney visit when he stayed at the hotel.

The property had been in a poor condition, but Royal gave it a complete facelift and added the rooftop bar and pool.

The hotel had sat unused for more than six years, having traded up until 2009 as the Sir Stamford Double Bay.

Royal Hotels reopened the revamped hotel, which sprawls over 3670 sqm, as the Intercontinental.

Fridcorp director Paul Fridman (L) and Daniel Besen of Besen Private Equity Investments.

Fridcorp director Paul Fridman.

INXS frontman Michael Hutchence was found dead at the hotel in 1997.

The luxury hotel sprawling over 3670 square metres in the harbourside precinct of Double Bay, originally opened as a Ritz Carlton Hotel in 1991 and was subsequently rebranded as the Sir Stamford Double Bay in 2001 before becoming the Intercontinental Sydney Double Bay in 2014.

