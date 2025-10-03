Inside Camden’s new Argyle House restaurant after five-year rebuild

About an hour’s drive from Sydney’s CBD, Argyle House has finally opened its doors in Camden, rising from the ashes of a fire that left its former venue in ruins.

In 2020, a blaze tore through the historic building and what was Upstairs at Fred’s.

Owner Morney Schlebusch said the treasured venue took five years of preparation, with many involved in the design and development.

“Because the building was heritage-listed, we had to have heritage consultants, heritage architects and then we had our designers and the council,” he said.

“There’s a lot of stuff we had to do to keep the original integrity of the heritage building.”

According to Mr Schlebusch, when the previous owners did not take the opportunity to come back into the property after the fire he was approached for the ownership.

About $5m was spent on the refurbishment of the building which dates back to 1889.

Its design is guided by the Victorian era, with a quirky edge.

“We play off the old worlds of 1800s – we have quirky stuff like a pistol, flowers, milkshake, hamburger and a pink helmet,” he said.

“All of our furniture was handcrafted for the venue – you can’t just go and buy it off the shelves.”

Mr Schlebusch’s Yorkshire terrier Coco also had an influence on the experience, with small dogs welcome on the balcony and outside.

“Coco is only two kilos, he’s really small but he’s got an attitude and while we were building he was always with me and people got to know him, everyone in Camden knows him,” he said.

“If you’re fortunate enough to get to meet him you’ll know he is the mascot and Coco has been around the designer and they said wouldn’t he look lovely on the wall.”

Mr Schlebusch said many locals are rallying around the venue.

“The fireys, every single one involved from day one – they were waiting for it and they came and enjoyed,” he said.

“80 per cent of our customers have returned more than three times.”

The cuisine on offer ranges from a curated a la carte menu in the dining room to dome dining outside.

One particular dish that has been popular is the chocolate-fed beef.

“The Angus is exclusive to us in Camden – a 20 per cent dark chocolate that’s added into their feed at the end,” he said.

“That creates the high fat content, silkiness, the smoothness at the end.”

A dome dining experience is also on offer outside, affording an intimate experience between eight to two people.

Mr Schlebusch said the domes are a great option for groups celebrating an event who want to go out but have conversations that are not surrounded by the noise of a restaurant.

“Especially for couples, that want to do date night out and just want to spend time in each other’s company,” he said.

Argyle House events’ calendar is set for the remainder of the year, beginning with Melbourne Cup.

“It’s a prepaid event with all of the bells and whistles,” Mr Schlebusch said.

“For Christmas, we’ll have a light festival in the back, I think we’re putting up 100 Christmas trees.”

