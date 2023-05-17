Inner West aged care facility St Basils offered for commercial charity sale

A former residential aged care facility is being offered for sale for the first time, with its proceeds to be donated to charity.

Listed for sale with a $20m price guide, the site is formerly known as Sister Dorothea Village – and more recently as St Basil’s Annandale.

The proceeds from the sale of the St Basil’s site at 252 Johnston St Annandale will be reinvested into the community.

The facility’s board of directors decided to sell the site as it was no longer needed for their operations.

Funds from the sale will be directed towards the refurbishment of St Basil’s existing aged care facilities, a move which the company said will enhance their customer’s experience.

In a statement to The Daily Telegraph, a spokesperson from St Basil said the company operates five aged care homes across Sydney and ACT.

“The proceeds from the sale of the Annandale property will be used to provide its residents and clients with an enhanced experience through the restoration of its facilities, as well as to support the expansion of services that enable St Basil’s to reach more ageing Australians in need.

“A well situated property, with tremendous potential for development subject to council approval, featuring views out of the Sydney CBD and beyond – it will be offered for sale in June 2023 via a public auction.”

Ray White’s Pete Vines has the listing and said that experienced investors were actively pursuing the site due to its location and opportunity to develop a mixed-use site.

“The reason this is so unique is because it includes around 83 existing rooms with city views, flexible zoning and moments from universities.

“With affordability being a huge issue for people generally and construction costs being so high, reconverting this to co-living, student accommodation, seniors living or luxury apartments will be highly sought after.

“You would likely never be able to redevelop this property to the same density given current controls.”