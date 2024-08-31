‘Incredibly rare’: Get on-board the Tas winemaking train

TASMANIA’S wine sector wins high praise and accolades worldwide, and here is an opportunity to get a foot on that ladder.

Ray White Hobart has brought No.4 Spark Dr, Cambridge to market, the home of Dr Island Winemaking — and inquiries are coming in from all over Australia.

In the first week on the market, managing director Nick Cowley said they had fielded inquiries nationally from investors and wine industry operators who have their eyes on this “incredibly rare opportunity”.

“However, it’s the local vineyard operators where the value sits,” he said.

“A large amount of our locally grown grapes are shipped interstate for processing, so this property’s processing facility provides a fantastic opportunity for one of our local producers to keep everything in the state under their watchful eyes.”

Mr Cowley said it was uncommon to find a wine processing facility at the door to Hobart’s wine growing region in Cambridge that is available to buy.

He described Dr Island Winemaking as well established, currently processing 400 tonnes of wine grapes annually. It also has the capacity to grow to 1000-plus tonnes.

“The existing facility — just over 2000sq m — is not just a warehouse, it has been specifically designed for wine production at considerable expense, including 6mm epoxy resin coated flooring, dual commercial gas hot water systems providing 90C constant hot water, a 50KL dual level waste water catchment tank, and a Bondor shed is 600sq m divided into two rooms. Both can be heated.

“One room has been fitted with chilling fans to drop the room to 4C.

“There are hot and cold water hoses, compressed air, 240 and three-phase power access for multiple production areas to work simultaneously, and a tank farm that can hold 100,000L spread over 23 tanks, all with digital temperature control.

“The bottling system has been set up to run at a rate of over 1000 bottles per hour.”

Looking further to the future, there is neighbouring land available for sale, too.

“There are two further land parcels connecting No.4 Spark Dr, with development approval to construct a further 1880sq m of warehousing, if required,” Mr Cowley said.

“This would allow a seamless thoroughfare for heavy rigid vehicles through all three titles.”

From its state-of-the-art facility, Dr Island Winemaking produces sparkling, aromatic white wines and barrel matured chardonnay and pinot noir, to name a few.

The winery also houses a complete laboratory, offices, lunch room and bathrooms.

No.4 Spark Dr, Cambridge is listed with Ray White Hobart at $6.5m.