Iconic South Hurstville art deco building set to make way for unit block

A former F45 gym in South Hurstville is set to be bulldozed and replaced by an apartment complex.

The King Georges Rd site, which until two years ago was owned by Civic Video, has come up for sale with approved plans for 57 “premium” apartments as well as three commercial premises.

Its location on a major road and an attractive $12 million guide is set to be see strong competition from a number of developers.

Trent Gallagher of Colliers and Adam Boden of Adam Charles are selling the 2025sqm landholding at 850-858 King Georges Rd, on behalf of a private developer.

There is also potential for further value-add in retail to accommodate childcare centre and B2 local centre zoning which is permissible for a wide range of uses. Plans include a floor to space ratio of 2:5:1, which allows for 5060sqm of gross floor space.

Mr Gallagher said he expected the future development to be popular with residential buyers off the back of a recovering apartment market in Sydney.

“This is a DA approved and CC approved site which is hard to come by in this market; the site is ready to go.”

Constructed in 1934, the art deco building was a theatre with a seating capacity of more than 1000 in another lifetime. In the 1990s it became a large format video store owned and operated by Civic Video. As video rental stores began to die, the company leased out its floor space to other retail tenants including a newsagency and a F45 gym.

Mr Boden added the DA had been designed with the owner occupier in mind.

“The plans include generous internal areas, large balconies and most two bedroom apartments featuring two car spaces,” he said.

Expressions of interest are due to close on July 28.