Iconic outback SA property Cadney Park Roadhouse for sale

It’s been a well-known stop over for weary-eyed travellers and the odd celebrity since the 1960s.

But now, a new dawn is looming for Cadney Park Roadhouse, with the iconic outback destination on the Stuart Highway and gateway to the Painted Desert bracing for a changing of the guards.

The renowned roadhouse in Wintinna has been listed for sale with a price guide of $1.9m, offering buyers the opportunity to secure a sound investment ahead of Central Australia’s peak travel season between March and November.

Located 150km north of Coober Pedy and 535km south of Alice Springs, Cadney Park is renowned for being the last stop for fuel top ups for both motorists, road train drivers and even the Royal Flying Doctor Service, which uses an adjacent landing strip to service local stations.

It has also hosted its fair share of celebrities, including singer-songwriter Casey Chambers, Hank Williams Junior and electronics entrepreneur Dick Smith – just to name a few.

Adriana and Neville Jacob, who have owned and operated roadhouse for the past 18 years, said the decision to sell was fuelled by their desire to return to their roots in the Adelaide Hills.

The couple have been the custodians of Cadney Park for the past seven years, but previously managed William Creek Hotel and the Pink Roadhouse in the small outback town of Oodnadatta.

“We’ve been in the industry for a long time now and we’ve met a lot of awesome people and have had lots of fun … but it’s time to start a new adventure,” Ms Jacob said.

MORE NEWS

“It’s time for someone else to take over – someone who loves people, hospitality and nature.

“It does get quite hot out here but we’ve got good airconditioning and are mostly inside.

“But it’s all so worth it. It’s so beautiful out here.

“There are so many stars and the sunsets are spectacular.”

The 6.9ha property offers plenty of appeal for buyers, with the roadhouse encompassing a 22-room motel, a 31-site campground and a swimming pool for guests to unwind and refresh.

There is also a designated road train rest stop, while the main Cadney Park homestead features a 40-seat dining room, a bar, a commercial kitchen and a souvenir shop.

An adjacent airstrip services the needs of both local and transient aviators, with the RFDS one of the regular clients.

Other highlights include a two-bedroom home, currently used as the managers’ residence, and a second building proving accommodation for up to six staff.

Selling agent Olivia Thompson of LAWD Pty Ltd said early interest in the property was strong, with inquiries fielded from buyers who had experience running roadhouses as well as those seeking a remote career change.

“I don’t think I ever had a roadhouse property that has attracted so many inquiries and I do think that it highlights that reputation is everything,” she said.

“I think it’s proving to be an icon … and people keep telling us that it’s the best place to stop for a meal and clean rooms.

“The property itself also sits on a fairly sizeable parcel of land with an airstrip out the back, which is used by the Royal Flying Doctors Service … so I think there is room for expansion.”