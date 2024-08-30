‘Iconic’: Kangaroo Island’s Dudley Wines has jumped onto the market

The Dudley Wines property on Kangaroo Island has hit the market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

A landmark South Australian wine cellar, restaurant and event space set upon the picturesque Kangaroo Island has been listed for sale, with the current owners wanting to return to their historic farming roots.

Located at 1153 Cape Willoughby Road, Cuttlefish Bay, Dudley Wines has been run by the Howard family as a cellar door, restaurant and event space since 1997, however the family’s links to the island extends back to the late 1800s.

Sales agent Sam Hayes from Toop + Toop Rural said while the beauty of the scenic property’s setting was unforgettable, the rich heritage of the Howard family to the island underscored the acreage.

“The Howards have been on the island as a family since 1883 – it’s very much a truly authentic Kangaroo Island story,” he said.

“Their journey from sort of sheep and wool farmers, cattle farmers… is a really interesting backstory as well.

“The second generation, who are running the business now, want to spend their time farming again.

“So they are looking forward to sort of passing on this opportunity to someone whose sole focus is hospitality and tourism.”

Mr Hayes said the venue was one of the most visited places on the island.

“And that’s because on a nice day, it’s one of the prettiest places you can sit and have lunch with a glass of wine,” he said.

Spanning 62.64ha, the sale also includes a four bedroom residence and a few outhouses.

The event space, which seats 150 people, has hosted many weddings over the years, and Mr Hayes said there was an opportunity to expand the business by adding accommodation.

“I think it’s going to suit someone who is sort of specifically in hospitality, someone with a tourism background,” he said.

“It is an iconic brand – I mean the brand is going with the property.

“Someone can buy and call it ‘Kangaroo Island restaurant’ if they want it. It doesn’t have to be a cellar door.”

With an upgrade to the ferry system, Mr Hayes said there was a lot happening on Kangaroo Island.

“I think the new, larger ferries are about to be built, because at the moment … the old ferries are only running at sort of 60% capacity,” he said.

“So the imminent upgrade of the SeaLink ferries is a positive for the island and The Cliffs Golf Course is under construction, which is tipped to be sort of the next Barnbougle, one of the most famous links golf courses in Tasmania.”

While the property has a sale price of $5-$5.5 million, Mr Hayes said the value of the business was negotiable.