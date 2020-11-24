Green Park Hotel sells to St Vincent’s Hospital with plans for a mental health clinic

One of Sydney’s most iconic pubs will call last drinks for the final time this Christmas after being purchased by St Vincent’s Hospital.

The Green Park Hotel in Darlinghurst was sold by hospitality group Solotel to the hospital for an undisclosed price.

St Vincent’s Hospital confirmed it would not be extending the 127-year-old pub’s existing liquor and gaming licenses, and will convert the building into a mental health and community centre.

MORE: Inside Karl Stefanovic’s waterfront mansion

Peek inside this unfinished Versace palace

Sydney home with ‘exhibitionist ensuite’ turning heads

The hospital will use 360 Victoria Street to accommodate the growing needs of St Vincent’s health services including the community mental and urban hub health services, the St Vincent’s Curran Foundation Arts for Health Programme, a studio for St V’s TV and the St Vincent’s innovation and improvement hub.

Known by locals as the “Greenie”, the pub has been a popular spot for the LGBTQI community.

St Vincent’s Health Network chief executive Anthony Schembri said the health group would be mindful of the building’s status in the local community and would preserve it.

“We are therefore mindful that the site has long held a special place in the hearts of many Darlinghurst locals and we will ensure we preserve the building’s heritage and acknowledge its historical legacy,” he said.

“St Vincent’s looks forward to growing our community-based and outreach services as well as housing our innovation and arts programs at the new stvincent’s@greenpark”, Mr Schembri said.

CoreLogic reveals that the Trustees of St Vincent’s Hospital who are due to take ownership of 360 Victoria Street shortly, actually owned the property for a brief period in the 1990s. Property records show the trustee purchased the site in 1990 for $2m before selling it in 1996 for $3.277m.

Solotel CEO Justine Baker thanked patrons for their support over the past 30 years and said the hospitality group would be holding a send-off the “Greenie” deserves over the coming weeks.

SIGN UP FOR THE LATEST NSW REAL ESTATE NEWSLETTER