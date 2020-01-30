Iconic Blue Mountains restaurant and guestrooms hit the market

Katoomba’s iconic French restaurant The Rooster and adjoining accommodation the Jamison Guesthouse is listed for sale, price undisclosed.

The property last changed hands in 2013 for $1,795,000.

The Edwardian building at 48 Merriwa Street, Katoomba, was built in 1895 and sits on 1003sqm. It has charm in spades and features a full commercial kitchen, two open dining rooms, one private dining room and four guestrooms with ensuite and some with an open marble fireplace.

There is also studio accommodation available complete with kitchenette, bathroom, living area and bedroom.

The front of the property features an enclosed wraparound veranda across the first and second levels, a hidden wine cellar with full bar and keg system and a French provincial courtyard.

Owners Ross and Monique Delaney have reluctantly put the place on the market after their head chef, Jean Franc, chose to move overseas to chase the love of his life and Ross and Monique, after an emotional year, decided to take the opportunity to retire.

Ross says the restaurant has been operating since 1975, with himself and wife Monique the third owners since it was built. He says it is time to pass on the opportunity to someone younger and more enthusiastic.

“We weren’t from the hospitality industry prior to buying it … we had a bottle shop and deli in Sydney’s Taylor Square and Jean Franc had the French restaurant next door before we bought the place,” he says.

“When Jean Franc mentioned he is leaving the country to be with the love of his life we decided to retire so all the stars were in alignment.

“We’ve had our fair share of celebrities and personalities like John Laws … One-third of our customers come up from Sydney, one-third from overseas and the final third are locals.

“Selling is sad in many ways but for a young couple wanting to start up it is easily the place to go – you just need the passion for food and to be a people person.”

Monique says the couple could walk away from the restaurant and guesthouse knowing they achieved what they wanted to with the restaurant – produce top quality food without being snotty.

“My latest project has been waiting more than 20 years, and that is gardening and reading,” she says.