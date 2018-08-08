Real commercial

Scenery just the beginning at Blue Mountains Bunnings

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 08 AUGUST 2018
A brand new Bunnings Warehouse is on the market at Katoomba.
Most property buyers turn to New South Wales’ famous Blue Mountains for the lifestyle or a major tree change.

But it will be investors who descend on the popular region next month when a rare opportunity to buy a Bunnings Warehouse presents at Katoomba.

The brand new store, about 100km west of Sydney, will be auctioned on Tuesday, September 11.

The Katoomba Bunnings store spans more than 12,000sqm.

With leases to the Wesfarmers-owned hardware giant highly prized, interest is expected to be sky-high for the Katoomba property.

The Megalong St corner site has a new 10-year lease and could remain as a Bunnings for almost 60 years, with options on the contract extending to 2076.

Bunnings Warehouse Katoomba Blue Mountains

The property is at the heart of the stunning Blue Mountains.

Initially attracting an annual rental income of $480,000 per annum, with annual 2.5% increases, the property spans more than 12,000sqm and sits within Katoomba’s large format and industrial precinct.

The Katoomba Bunnings is being marketed by Stonebridge Property Group’s Philip Gartland and Lincoln Blackledge.

