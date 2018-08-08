Scenery just the beginning at Blue Mountains Bunnings

A brand new Bunnings Warehouse is on the market at Katoomba.

Most property buyers turn to New South Wales’ famous Blue Mountains for the lifestyle or a major tree change.

But it will be investors who descend on the popular region next month when a rare opportunity to buy a Bunnings Warehouse presents at Katoomba.

The brand new store, about 100km west of Sydney, will be auctioned on Tuesday, September 11.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

With leases to the Wesfarmers-owned hardware giant highly prized, interest is expected to be sky-high for the Katoomba property.

The Megalong St corner site has a new 10-year lease and could remain as a Bunnings for almost 60 years, with options on the contract extending to 2076.

Initially attracting an annual rental income of $480,000 per annum, with annual 2.5% increases, the property spans more than 12,000sqm and sits within Katoomba’s large format and industrial precinct.

The Katoomba Bunnings is being marketed by Stonebridge Property Group’s Philip Gartland and Lincoln Blackledge.