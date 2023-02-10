Iconic 152-year-old Windsor Castle Hotel with $6m asking price attracting overseas interest

An iconic Melbourne pub known for the pink elephant statues on its roof is for sale with $6m price hopes.

The bright lime green-painted Windsor Castle Hotel at 89 Albert St, Windsor, is on the market for the first time in 25 years.

Miglic Dean Fitzroy director Richard Miglic said the hotel, which is leased by its operators, had attracted interest from local and overseas buyers.

Mr Miglic said both “passive investors and future owner-occupiers” had inquired about the

515sq m site.

“The large majority of buyers are looking at retaining the hotel and a future refurbishment,” Mr Miglic said.

He said a few potential purchasers had commented about the trio of elephant sculptures on the roof, which belong to the tenant.

The 152-year-old hotel features an outdoor courtyard, beer garden, a Tiki lounge and private function rooms.

A Stonnington Council heritage report states the hotel is of “local architectural and historical significance to the City”.

The original timber hotel, established on the site in 1854, was rebuilt in 1871.

It was remodelled in 1935 by architect Richard Le-Poer Terry who also worked on the Swanston Family Hotel in Melbourne’s CBD, Sorrento’s Continental Hotel, Port Melbourne’s Royal Mail Hotel, the Plaza Theatre Sorrento and Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal.

According to the Stonnington Council report, the hotel’s exterior “appears to remain substantially intact to its c1935 state”.

Mr Miglic said the hotel sale provided “a unique opportunity for a future owner-occupier for the hotel to undertake a full refurbishment of the building, possibly with some exiting new additions and be their own landlord”.

“This prize landholding and historical hotel would be the jewel in the crown for many passive investors’ portfolios,” he added.

“We’re seeking expressions of interest in the vicinity of $6m.”

