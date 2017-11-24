Ice creams and lollies included in $70,000 general store sale

The Woodbridge General Store freehold and business is for sale.

The humble general store is very much alive in regional Tasmania, where a lifestyle change beckons for a savvy operator.

The Woodbridge Village General Store, about 36km south of Hobart, is on the market, with the property’s freehold and business available to purchase separately.

And the business will only set you back $70,000, with everything in the shop thrown in – lollies and ice creams included.

Buyers can purchase the general store itself for around $450,000 and lease it out, or opt to buy the business for $70,000 and lease the premises from the owners, or buy both as a package.

EIS Property agent Alison Rogers says the property, which has been in the same family since the 1800s, is ripe for a new operator to come in and overhaul the business.

“The shop itself has a range of things, from the old fashioned lolly shop with the big jars, right the way through to hardware and the newsagency,” Rogers says.

“It’s the only store in the local area and has been operating for a very long time.

“It’s a delightful little store and there’s opportunities for growth, too, for someone with a retail background of for someone who’s a little bit innovative.”

Rogers says the store currently has a very limited food offering, and that its position on the corner of two major tourist routes could make it a very profitable cafe.

“The current operators have limited opening hours. They don’t do night trade and close early on a weekend, so there’s certainly scope to increase that,” she says.

“The biggest area of growth for the business would be to ramp up the food trade. At this stage they’re providing coffees, milkshakes, some toasted sandwiches and maybe a few scones and cakes, and that’s about it.”