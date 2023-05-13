Ibis Siding Garden Centre and The Honey Shoppe in Goolwa listed for sale after 33 years in business

For over three decades, Ibis Siding Garden Centre in Goolwa served as a prominent weekend getaway for recreational gardeners and plant lovers.

But Covid, inflation and interest rate rises have forced the prominent business to close up shop, along with its sister store, The Honey Shoppe and Soapbox.

The closure was formally announced via the business’s Facebook page in March, with the property at 2-12 Kessell Rd now listed for sale.

Vendor Lee Gilbert, who co-purchased the site with his siblings and parents in 1990, said the decision to sell had been made with a heavy heart.

“We are honey producers and have been running a shop at the Central Market for 35 years,” he said.

“But we’ve always enjoyed gardening so we established the gardening centre in Goolwa and my brother Kym Gilbert, who is a (business) partner, as well as my parents Christina and Jack, were heavily involved.

“Our whole family has always been interested in plants and wildlife, I think it’s in our blood, so purchasing the property, which was already an established gardening centre before we bought it, seemed quite natural to us.”

The 1.5ha property spans two titles and encompasses a 585sq m showroom or garden centre, five gardening sheds and pergolas and a central pond.

It also fronts three roads and is available for purchase as a whole or as individual titles, adding scope for prospective purchasers who may wish to create a residential development or continue the Gilbert’s gardening legacy.

While the property is likely to sell to the highest bidder, Mr Gilbert said he hoped a garden lover would see the potential of the site.

“We don’t want a developer to come in and push everything away but it may be out of our hands,” Mr Gilbert said.

“But it would be absolutely gut-wrenching to see that happen so if we could find someone in that (gardening) field, someone who would be prepared to take it over, that would be great as the site has a lot of potential.”

The property is being sold via an expression of interest campaign.