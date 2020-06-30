Huge Tasmanian farm lists for $3.5m+

It has been almost 50 years since this Richmond farm was last on the market.

Logie Farm is a 318ha property located at 440 Prossers Rd, Richmond, and 59 Logie Farm Rd, Orielton.

Most recently it has been used for mixed farming, primarily sheep grazing, but given its size and location it lends itself to a number of opportunities.

Harcourts Northern Suburbs property representative Damien Hollingsworth says the property has many appealing aspects to it.

He says if the next owner wants to subdivide, subject to approval, they could have 10 large blocks and keep a big portion of the property for themselves.

With part of the property being in the Sorell municipality and the rest in Clarence, there is a variety in the minimum lot sizes of 20ha and 40ha. The property is zoned “Rural Resource”.

“There is also an income stream from its quarry, and the farming aspect of it as it offers about 170ha, which has been identified as being prime land for viticulture,” Hollingsworth says.

“We have had some inquiries already from Tasmanian and interstate vineyard owners.