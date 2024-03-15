realcommercial.com.au logo

Huge Queensland property for sale with 400-plus cars included

News
Daniel Butkovich
First published 15 March 2024, 2:16pm
A 2.5 hectare property has hit the market, with more than 400 cars and a spare parts business offered as part of the sale. Picture: realcommercial.com.au
A 2.5 hectare property has hit the market, with more than 400 cars and a spare parts business offered as part of the sale. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

A perfect property for petrol-heads has hit the market in Queensland, offering an absolute bonanza for car lovers looking to get their hands dirty.

The sprawling leafy property at 294 Gympie Road, Tinana, near Maryborough, features a three-bedroom brick home on a 2.5 hectare block.

But its most noteworthy feature is the 400-plus cars nestled among the trees that can be included with the property, including countless Holdens waiting to be restored or wrecked, as well as plenty of utes, commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

The industrial property is currently home to Barsby Spare Parts which specialises in Holdens. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

Currently home to a spare parts business, the property features a 450sqm shed from which the business operates, with potential buyers given the chance to continue trading or undertake a new venture with the property.

The large industrial property is also positioned right next to the Maryborough Speedway, allowing motoring enthusiasts to get about as close to the action as possible.

The Maryborough Speedway is located right next door, with Maryborough itself just a 10 minute drive away. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

One of the nearby neighbours is the Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club, where modified ride-on lawn mowers are driven at breakneck speeds around a dirt track.

Sales agent Simon Linnane from Century 21 Platinum Agents said the owners were selling the long-held property after running the spare parts business for more than 40 years.

The property also includes a cavernous 450sqm shed filled with spare parts. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

“The original owner was an absolute Holden nut, but at some point his son did talk him into branching out, so it’s not just Holdens anymore,” he said.

The property has plenty of development potential, given it’s one of the only properties in the area zoned for medium impact industry, according to Mr Linnane. 

A two-storey, three-bedroom brick house allows the potential buyer to live onsite. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

“Developers would be interested in a block like that, potentially subdividing it into smaller commercial and industrial lots,” he said.

The property is advertised for expressions of interest, with the listing stating all offers will be presented to the sellers.

