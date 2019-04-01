Huge NSW beef aggregation ready for $200m sale

The Brudle Park aggregation consists of four different properties (Brudle Park, Oaklands, Braden & Yileena) representing approximately 8870ha of prime dry land cropping.

One of the largest beef and cropping aggregations in NSW, Moree’s Brudle Park is now under offer through Richard Royle and Col Medway, of CBRE.

The 8870ha holding was offered last November by the syndicate headed by Garrick Hawkins, the former stockbroker who once headed Bain & Co.

The aggregation had been quietly marketed since 2017 when there were initial reports of interest from Canadian superannuation funds.

There’s the stronger possibility it could be secured by Gina Rinehart, or maybe the North Australian Pastoral Company (NAPCo).

The aggregation is conveniently located only 35km north of Moree on the Newell Highway.

Deep pockets will be needed, given its ambitious $200 million hopes.