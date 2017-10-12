Real commercial

Benalla farm buy to pave way for prized Wagyu herd

Adrian Ballantyne | 12 OCTOBER 2017
The “East Mount Ada” property includes a large homestead and gardens.
Award-winning Wagyu beef farmer David Blackmore has bought a sprawling Benalla property that will reportedly be home to a European cattle breed that will be brought into Australia for the first time.

Blackmore, the owner of the famous Blackmore Wagyu, paid $4.95 million for “East Mount Ada” – a 610ha farm that belonged to cattle industry leader, the late Mike Burston.

The Australian this week reported Blackmore now plans to use the property as a base for a “secret new herd”, which he’ll establish by importing 250 calves as juvenile embryos and implanting them in local surrogate cows.

“East Mount Ada” was highly sought after, having been home to the Yallambee Poll Hereford Stud and the base for renowned cattleman and Order of Australia recipient Burston, who passed away last year.

“East Mount Ada” includes more than 600ha of farmland, as well as an ornamental lake.

The property, in Victoria’s far north-east, offers a significant potential farming operation as well as a picturesque homestead.

The land is held in 22 titles and has 3km of frontage to the Midland Highway and also has a double frontage to Chesney Rd, which divides part of the property.

“East Mount Ada” is situated in Benalla in Victoria’s north-east.

Blackmore could begin operating from the farm almost straight away, with the property already setup to house a major livestock operation, with an included cattle yard designed to work around 300 head of cattle.

Another block on the property features a four-stand woolshed and bugle yards spanning about 700sqm, with undercover storage for around 700 full wool sheep.

The farm was owned by the late Michael Burston.

Regional specialists Ruralco marketed and auctioned the property, with a winning bid of $4.95 million enough to secure it, after agent Michael Everard earlier predicted bidding would begin at $4.75 million.

“I regard East Mount Ada as a canvas ripe for work and development to create a district farming masterpiece,” Everard said earlier.

“By any measure this is a significant farm holding and the auction presents the opportunity for a farming family, investor or corporate to become involved to secure a premier north-east district holding.”

