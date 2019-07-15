Huge changes coming to Perth’s Carillon City

An artist’s impression of the $200m rebuild of Carillon City in Perth.

The funds arm of property group Dexus is planning an elevated garden and sky lobby as part of a $200 million plan to transform Perth’s Carillon City shopping centre and create a new lifestyle precinct in the heart of the CBD.

The development application, set to be approved by the City of Perth today, will see the shopping complex demolished to make way for a new 24-level, mixed-use development, creating a retail, dining and entertainment destination.

It will include six levels of retail space (14,350sqm), a hospitality and entertainment centre and a 17-level (20,000sqm) office tower above the podium.

Dexus’s head of retail asset and property management, Peter Feros, hopes the transformation will create a high-quality lifestyle destination.

“Carillon City has proudly been part of the Perth landscape since 1970 and the proposed transformation will cement the centre as a new lifestyle destination, supporting the current investment that’s under way across the city centre,” he says.

Dexus Wholesale Property Fund bought the two multi-level retail arcades in 2016 for $140 million.

Should all approvals be given on time, the Carillon City precinct is forecast to be completed by the end of 2022.

The plans will open up the precinct to create a more contemporary experience. A bowling alley and an eight-screen Hoyts Cinema complex will be added among a mix of retail and casual dining experiences. An elevated garden and sky lobby will connect the retail and commercial spaces and create a communal green space.

The pedestrian bridge linking Forrest Chase and the Hay Street Mall entry to the Carillon food court will be removed and replaced with a footbridge between Forrest Chase and Padbury Walk.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.