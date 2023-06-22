How you can invest in your own health

Everyday Aussies are being offered the chance to invest in the thriving wellness industry, and in their own health, in what is believed to be a world-first.

Body Mind Life, a well-known health and fitness enterprise with studios in Sydney and Byron Bay, is offering Australians the chance to buy a stake in their business for as little as $2,500.

“By opening up co-ownership to our community, we aim to create a more inclusive and sustainable model, where our members have a direct stake in the success of our centres,” Body Mind Life CEO Phil Goodwin told The Daily Telegraph.

“We believe that this collaborative approach will not only benefit our members but also foster a deeper sense of belonging and connection within our community.”

The initial locations for the co-owned wellness centres are set to be established in Kirrawee, Manly and Ballina, providing residents of these areas with a local hub and community asset for their wellbeing needs.

Involvement is offered via fractional investing, where interested parties buy a piece of the asset.

Through the Bricklet online marketplace, interested individuals can purchase a co-ownership stake in a Body Mind Life wellness centre for $2,500. This real estate platform allows investors to purchase individual “bricklets” providing co-ownership of property, making it accessible and affordable for a wider range of individuals to become co-owners.

“The partnership between Body Mind Life and Bricklet is a remarkable example of community asset ownership,” Chairman of Bricklet Giuseppe Porcelli said.

“By offering co-ownership of wellness centres, we are empowering individuals to actively participate inshaping their wellbeing environment. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to purchasing a space that directly contributes to their health and happiness.”

The co-owned wellness centres will offer state-of-the-art facilities, experienced instructors and a wide range of classes and programs to support the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of the community.

