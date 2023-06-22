realcommercial.com.au logo
How you can invest in your own health

News
James MacSmith
First published 22 June 2023, 6:00am
Everyday Aussies are being offered the chance to invest in the thriving wellness industry, and in their own health, in what is believed to be a world-first.

Body Mind Life, a well-known health and fitness enterprise with studios in Sydney and Byron Bay, is offering Australians the chance to buy a stake in their business for as little as $2,500.

“By opening up co-ownership to our community, we aim to create a more inclusive and sustainable model, where our members have a direct stake in the success of our centres,” Body Mind Life CEO Phil Goodwin told The Daily Telegraph.

Body Mind Life is offering Australians the chance to buy a stake in their business for just $2,500. Picture: Supplied

“We believe that this collaborative approach will not only benefit our members but also foster a deeper sense of belonging and connection within our community.”

The initial locations for the co-owned wellness centres are set to be established in Kirrawee, Manly and Ballina, providing residents of these areas with a local hub and community asset for their wellbeing needs.

Involvement is offered via fractional investing, where interested parties buy a piece of the asset.

Through the Bricklet online marketplace, interested individuals can purchase a co-ownership stake in a Body Mind Life wellness centre for $2,500. This real estate platform allows investors to purchase individual “bricklets” providing co-ownership of property, making it accessible and affordable for a wider range of individuals to become co-owners.

“The partnership between Body Mind Life and Bricklet is a remarkable example of community asset ownership,” Chairman of Bricklet Giuseppe Porcelli said.

“By offering co-ownership of wellness centres, we are empowering individuals to actively participate inshaping their wellbeing environment. This is a fantastic opportunity for community members to purchasing a space that directly contributes to their health and happiness.”

The co-owned wellness centres will offer state-of-the-art facilities, experienced instructors and a wide range of classes and programs to support the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of the community.

