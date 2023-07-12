Home of her distributor Hermitage Produce offered to market for sale or lease

It’s been one of Australia’s most successful herb producers for the past 10 years.

But now the home of Hermitage Produce – which counts Woolworths, Coles and Aldi among its major clients – could be yours for the taking, with the Adelaide Hills-based horticulture landholding offered for sale or lease.

Owner Jo-Ann Aay said a truck accident involving her husband Roger led to the decision to wind down operations, with the couple now looking to hand over the reins of all or a portion of the property at 270 Warner Rd, Upper Hermitage.

“Ideally we want someone to come in and lease it as we really don’t want to sell … but are open to the right offers,” she said.

“If someone wanted to lease it, the cost involved would be around $80,000 to $100,000 a year but that includes a (1500sq m) fully equipped hothouse with hydroponics and gas heating, hydroponic growing tables, a packing shed and an office.

“We also have a rare water licence in place where we only pay for pumping, so there’s no extra cost in that aspect.

“So it would be perfect for someone already working in the horticulture industry as we have Thyme and Rosemary ready to be picked for sale.”

Ms Aay said the current set-up allowed for around 30,000 bunches to be picked a week, making the listing a lucrative investment.

“We’ve been selling around $1.2m to $1.3m worth of herbs a year, so it’s been a good business,” she said.

“We were also a national supplier for Woolworths and most of our produce went to Melbourne but we also serviced Coles and Aldi, so that could be an opportunity for someone to take over.”

Selling agent Russell Iles, of Woodbridge Iles Property, said the land for lease spanned across 7.85ha and included plenty of scope to expand operations.

However, if the property is to be sold, then approximately 11.9ha on two titles is offered.

It would include a family home and all surrounding land.

Mr Iles said the opportunity to secure a herb farm – be it via lease or sale – was rare.

“We’ve already had a fair amount of inquiries from various operators, people that are already working in the horticultural industry,” he said.

“They recognise that it’s been a pretty successful business over the years and that it’s definitely a unique opportunity for someone to come in and carry on.”