Home of award-winning SA chocolate maker Bracegirdle’s listed for sale in Clarence Gardens

It’s been the headquarters of award-winning SA chocolate brand Bracegirdle’s for well over a decade.

But now, the iconic Swiss-chalet-style building at 289-291 Cross Rd, Clarence Gardens, could be yours for the taking, with the landmark property offered to the market for $1.8m.

Leased to the chocolatier until 2031, the 1935-built property promises a net annual rental return of $98,375.48, making it a lucrative deal for investors, according to selling agent Nick Mastrangelo of Mastracorp Real Estate.

“The tenants just signed a seven-year lease, so the value of the property is very much in the tenant,” he said.

“We’ve already had a good level of interest, with around 35 to 40 inquiries received in the first week.

“Interest so far has come from both locals and eastern-state buyers … looking for a good return base, something which I think this property offers.

“The main building relishes in its magnificent English-Tudor architecture catching the eyes of 24,500 drivers that pass everyday … so there is a lot of potential here in the future.”

Situated on a 1080sq m allotment, the main building area encompasses a large light-filled cafe, a sealed chocolate making room, a central elevated counter with glass display, and a commercial grade kitchen and patisserie.

Public amenities are also found on the ground floor, while packaging rooms and product storage are located on the eastern side of the building.

The upper level is currently set up for office use and comes complete with its own kitchenette and bathroom.

Previously home to Marni’s Herbals, the property has been used by Bracegirdle’s since 2014, offering lunch, decadent chocolate desserts and handmade cakes.

Guests are also able to watch chocolatiers work their magic from a viewing window, making the business a well-loved destination among locals and both interstate and overseas visitors.

It is one of three locations to offer the Bracegirdle’s experience across Adelaide, with owners Sue and Garry Bracegirdle first starting the local chocolate venture almost 20 years ago.

Mr Mastrangelo said the couple had no plans of abandoning the site or business in the foreseeable future.

“The property was offered to them first but after they did the numbers, they decided they were unable to purchase it,” he said.

“They were worried that the existing lease didn’t offer them enough security, so we drew up a new one.

“The reality is that even though both the owners are getting older, they still have a lot of goals and ambitions with what they do.”

The property is for sale via expression of interest.