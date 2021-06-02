Hollywood Hotel in Surry Hills sells to mystery buyer in hush deal

One of Sydney’s most iconic watering holes has changed hands for the first in 40 years following interest from over 100 buyers.

The famed Hollywood Hotel in Surry Hills was purchased by a mystery pub owner for an undisclosed price.

HTL Property selling agents Andrew Jolliffe and Sam Handy declined to reveal the sale price, but confirmed the sale price mirrored the $10 million plus guidance provided at the start of the campaign.

The pair did confirm the new owner would keep the Foster St business as a pub and would “maintain the hospitality origins the hotel is internationally renowned for”.

“It brings great pleasure to know the successful party will keep the doors open in a fashion consistent with how Sydney has enjoyed a relationship with this wonderful hotel” trustee Stephen Goddard said.

For 42 years the pub had been under the proprietorship of publican and cabaret performer Doris Goddard. At the time of the listing last month there had been concerns among patrons the pub would be purchased by developers due to its B4 mixed-use zoning, 18m height approval and a floor to space (FSR) ratio of 3:1.

Mr Handy said the property was popular with over 100 inquires received throughout the sales campaign from Sydney and interstate buyers.

“We had inquiry from the best hoteliers and restaurateurs in the land, as well as developers and some notable entertainment industry professionals,” he said.

The four-storey hotel had been a popular watering hole for locals and visitors. In 2018, The Foo Fighters took residence in the Hollywood Hotel, making it the band’s national tour headquarters and after-party venue.