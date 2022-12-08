Holiday real estate: Six caravan parks around Australia you could buy right now

From hi-tech RVs to revamped vintage trailers — thousands of Australians have rekindled their love affair with caravans.

Caravan and camping has become a multibillion-dollar business, so tapping into this booming pastime could be a way to turn a sea or tree-change into a profitable reality.

For anyone coveting a move to a lifestyle destination while also hoping to become their own boss, the options is there to put one foot in each camp by buying, or leasing, an established caravan park — often with a caretaker’s residence thrown in.

Australians’ desire for recreational vehicles broke four-decade long manufacturing records in 2021, with more than 23,000 campers or caravans produced locally and almost 19,000 imported, according to the Caravan Industry Association of Australia’s Caravan and Camping State of Industry report.

That’s more than 42,000 more RVs on the tourist tracks, all of which need to pitch up somewhere on their travels.

In 2021, domestic caravan and campers accounted for 50.6 million nights on the road and 12.6 million trips. And these nomads have money to spend.

Cabins in holiday parks earned $1.3 billion last year, while powered sites made $898m and unpowered sites clocked up $66m in revenue.

Overall, it’s a sector that has an astonishing $23.8 billion impact on the Australian economy annually.

And it’s no longer just for grey nomads. Even before international border closures, Millennials with vans or tents in tow were overtaking Baby Boomers.

Figures from Tourism Research Australia in 2019 showed that 25-to-34-year olds spent $1.6 billion visiting caravan and camping grounds in the June quarter alone compared with $1.3 billion shelled out by 55 to 64-year-olds.

The fact that #vanlife has 14.1 million posts on Instagram says it all.

In fact, there are an eclectic mix of holiday parks for sale or lease for a variety of budgets on realcommercial.com.au in every state or territory. Here’s our pick of the best.

Kelso, Tasmania

Price guide: $3.275 million

Almost 15ha of flat land in the lush Tamar Valley, Big4 Kelso Sands Holiday and Native Wildlife Park is approximately 1 hour north of Launceston. The caravan park takes up just one third of the land on offer so there’s room to build more, but current amenities include six cabins, 36 powered sites, 34 unpowered sites, a solar-heated pool, camp kitchen with guest hire bikes, a playground, soccer field and volley ball court.

Innisfail, Queensland

Price guide: $3.25 million

Wrapped around a unique resort-style pool, August Moon Caravan Park sits on 3.64ha park with 33 cabins (including a newly built block) and 55 powered sites as well as a three-bedroom caretaker’s residence. Additional features include two camp kitchens, guest and commercial laundries and a gross annual profit of $450,000.

Sussex Inlet, NSW

Price guide: $3 million

With a collection of candy-coloured cabins surrounded by palm trees on a 6728sq m land parcel, this south coast park is a tourist drawcard within walking distance of the local inlet and boat ramp. There are eight four-berth cabins, a three-bedroom cabin, bungalow, a private residence and amenities block.

Goughs Bay, Victoria

Price guide: TBA

Perfect for someone who simply wants to test the waters with a leasehold rather than buying, this lakeside listing offers three types of income including management rights of 68 permanent sites, nine cabins, 20 powered sites, a handful of unpowered sites and a cafe. There is also a three-bedroom manager’s home thrown in.

Mungliniup, Western Australia

Price guide: $995,000

On the market for less than $1 million, the Munglinup Beach Holiday Park sits on 43ha and is a short 2kms from the beach adjoining the Oldfield Estuary.

The eco-friendly self-sufficient complex has a residence with office and shop, two cottages, two cabins, powered and unpowered sites (including 16 beach camp sites contracted with the Shire of Esperance) plus windmills and solar power.

Adventure Bay, Tasmania

Price guide: More than $2.6 million

Sitting right on the waterfront, Capitan Cook Holiday Park is a popular Bruny Island holiday spot voted number two in Tasmania by HolidaysWithKids.com.au.

Across almost 3ha there are six two-bedroom cabins, four one-bedroom villas, 24 powered and 14 unpowered sites as well as a three-bedroom manager’s residence and camp kitchen.

