Holiday apartments up for grabs in SA tourism hotspot Coffin Bay

Fancy moving to a regional beachside town and being your own boss?

You might after seeing one unusual Eyre Peninsula property, which is offering prospective buyers the chance to do exactly that.

The Coffin Bay property at 83 Greenly Avenue has two buildings that include a two-storey residence and five other self-contained units collectively known as Long Beach Apartments.

Kemp Real Estate agent Georgie Kemp, who is selling the property with a $940,000 to $960,000 price guide, said the new owners could live on the site and run the business, which was what the current vendors were doing.

“A portion of one of those blocks has been converted into a main residence.” she said

“There aren’t too many (with two buildings) available like that.”

Ms Kemp said the owners had extensively renovated the property since buying it in 2009.

The main residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the five self-contained units have two bedrooms and can sleep up to five people.

There is also a shared outdoor barbecue and entertainment space, fish cleaning station and games room.

On 1775sqm of land just metres from the beach, the ocean view and garden apartments are $120 a night during peak season between October and May, according to the Long Beach Apartments website.

CoreLogic records show the vendors have tried to sell the property and its business several times over the years.

Ms Kemp said they were trying again because they wanted to move closer to family.

She said the vendors had built a strong client base, many of which returned regularly, so it offered a promising investment, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The short-term holiday rental market in Coffin Bay has been booming since COVID-19 has restricted overseas travel,” she said.

“We’ve noticed it across the Eyre Peninsula,” she said.