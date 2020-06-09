Real commercial

Holden’s famous Lang Lang proving ground hits the market

News
Jack Boronovskis | 09 JUNE 2020
The former Holden Proving Ground at Lang Lang is on the market.
The former Holden Proving Ground at Lang Lang is on the market.

An iconic Holden testing track has quietly hit the market, a sales brochure leaked online has revealed.

The Lang Lang proving ground, off the Bass Highway between Melbourne and Phillip Island, has been listed via major commercial property firm CBRE, according to the leaked document.

CBRE executive managing director Dean Hunt, listed alongside fellow agent Stephen Adgemis on the brochure, declined to comment on the sale.

It comes after General Motors announced in February that Holden would be scrapped, axing about 600 jobs.

A Holden HQ Kingswood or Belmont is crash-tested at the GMH proving ground at Lang Lang in Victoria circa 1971.

That decision drew ire from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said GM had let the iconic Australian brand “wither away” despite taking billions of dollars from taxpayers.

Track upgrades worth $7.2 million plus a new emissions lab costing $8.7 million were revealed by GM at Lang Lang just two years ago.

“The (proving ground) and, in particular, the circular track are critical to Holden enabling development of vehicles for our local market,” Holden vehicle development manager Jeremy Tassone said at the time.

A sales brochure for the facility was leaked online.

The Lang Lang proving ground is 877ha and was opened in 1957.

The Herald Sun has contacted GM for comment.

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground listed for sale”.

Related Articles

News

Holden site redevelopment to be named “Lionsgate”

Holden site redevelopment to be named “Lionsgate”

News

Holden’s Adelaide site to become $250m business park

Holden’s Adelaide site to become $250m business park

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
Related Articles

News

Holden site redevelopment to be named “Lionsgate”

Holden site redevelopment to be named “Lionsgate”

News

Holden’s Adelaide site to become $250m business park

Holden’s Adelaide site to become $250m business park

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.