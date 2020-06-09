Holden’s famous Lang Lang proving ground hits the market

The former Holden Proving Ground at Lang Lang is on the market.

An iconic Holden testing track has quietly hit the market, a sales brochure leaked online has revealed.

The Lang Lang proving ground, off the Bass Highway between Melbourne and Phillip Island, has been listed via major commercial property firm CBRE, according to the leaked document.

CBRE executive managing director Dean Hunt, listed alongside fellow agent Stephen Adgemis on the brochure, declined to comment on the sale.

It comes after General Motors announced in February that Holden would be scrapped, axing about 600 jobs.

That decision drew ire from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said GM had let the iconic Australian brand “wither away” despite taking billions of dollars from taxpayers.

Track upgrades worth $7.2 million plus a new emissions lab costing $8.7 million were revealed by GM at Lang Lang just two years ago.

“The (proving ground) and, in particular, the circular track are critical to Holden enabling development of vehicles for our local market,” Holden vehicle development manager Jeremy Tassone said at the time.

The Lang Lang proving ground is 877ha and was opened in 1957.

The Herald Sun has contacted GM for comment.

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Holden’s Lang Lang proving ground listed for sale”.