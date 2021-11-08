Historic Santa Maria Convent, 75-77 Byng Street, Orange, NSW up for lease

A historic building in the tourism hub of Orange is up for long-term lease and expression of interest on the northern side of Byng Street.

The Santa Maria Convent at 75-77 Byng Street in the heart of Orange, is a former Catholic chapel which went unused for over two decades until it was renovated and transformed for use by the Catherine McCauley Catholic Primary School in 2012.

Located one block away from the CBD retail strip, the convent is close to some of the cafe restaurants and the Civic Theatre.

The convent’s doors were closed when the community attendance dwindled over time and the building was found to be unsuitable for use, but subsequently had the ground floor refurbished.

Initially the chapel was used as a presbytery when the historic building was constructed in 1918. Buyer appetite for historic properties in the NSW Central West region has only grown over the past year.

This long-term lease presents a big opportunity for potential hospitality developers or operators looking to shake up the scene and provide a new experience for tourists and locals alike.

Grand formal areas, accommodation wings, kitchen and laundry are included on the 1.240 sqm estate with gardens and land at the rear.

Parking on the property is also included near the rear entrance, with enough space for ten to twelve cars.

Expression of Interest dates for the Santa Maria Convent close by Monday 15th November.

