Historic post office’s asking price just $700,000

The old Gympie post office is on the market.

An opportunity for investors to put their stamp on regional Queensland hub Gympie’s office market has emerged, with the town’s old post office on the market.

The historic, heritage-listed building is up for grabs with a price tag of $700,000, or can be rented for $42,000 per annum, plus outgoings.

The post office has been a part of Gympie’s local fabric since 1878, when it was built at a cost of 3875 pounds, and it continued operating a post office for almost a century.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Widgee Shire Council sold the building, on the corner of Channon and Duke streets, for $20,000 in 1993.

Ray White Commercial Noosa & Sunshine Coast North agent Tracey Ryan says walking through parts of the building is like taking a step back in time.

“The building has been well maintained and retains many original features including its redwood staircase, period lighting and feature period balustrading,” Ryan says.

Spanning two levels, the post office occupies a 315sqm site and has 284sqm of floor space.

Ryan says the property offers numerous options, including the potential to convert it from offices to retail or hospitality.

“While currently vacant, it was previously leased out as a government building for 10 years and has good connectivity, as well as being close to the Gympie Hospital and other government businesses.

“The property has been well maintained by its local businessperson owner and could potentially be converted to two tenancies and used as a fine-dining restaurant, antique store or solicitor’s rooms.”

The building is for sale via private treaty, or is available for lease.