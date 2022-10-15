Historic Orielton Homestead up for sale for the first time in 75 years

A historic mansion in the Macarthur region has been offered to the commercial market for the first time in 75 years.

Situated on the Northern Road in Harrington Grove, the Orielton Homestead has been restored over the past three years and was most recently owned by Sir Warwick Fairfax and Lady Mary Fairfax.

The restoration project began in 2015 and aimed to return the almost derelict house to a restored mansion.

The Victorian homestead is being listed for sale via expressions of interest by Harrington Estates on behalf of the Fairfax family.

No price was given upon request for the homestead, although it is expected to attract both local and out of area buyers and investors.

Harrington Estates managing director Terry Goldacre said the company worked closely with the NSW Heritage Office, Camden Council, Sydney Restoration Company and Tropman & Tropman Architects for the restoration.

“The extensive catalogue of photographic material was an excellent reference to use for the finer details of the restoration,” Mr Goldacre said.

MORE:

Agent accepts whopper offer just prior to auction

Priceless views from house-sized luxury penthouse

Why William, 30, is selling $100m worth of real estate

“A highly skilled team was assembled to recapture the home’s historical sentiment and the work was meticulously undertaken using joinery techniques used over 100 years ago.”

Originally built in 1830 by Scottish miller and grazier John Dickson, the four-room dwelling was a small farming outstation that was turned into a family home with eight rooms in the 1850s and 60s.

The building was further expanded in the 1880s by wealthy widow Harriet Beard, when she transformed it into a grand 26 room mansion.

The first floor features numerous living spaces including a drawing room, dining room, library, and sitting room with feature windows.

It also includes two separate wings, a large billiard room, dairy room, store room, and bedrooms with vistas of the surrounding countryside.

“We understand that even a historic home needs to function as a modern home, so we also factored this into the restoration. The historic features were extremely important, but ultimately Orielton is a six-bedroom, two-bathroom family home.”

Orielton is situated 2kms from Narellan Town Centre and 62km from Sydney’s CBD – it is also close to schools, transport links and parklands.

Orielton Homestead and its estate have been deemed as having state significance by the NSW Government.

On the Heritage Register, it is described as retaining‘its historical local prominence and serves as an important local landmark’.

The Expressions of Interest for the Orielton Homestead will close on the 30th November.