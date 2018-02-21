Historic Kew reception centre back on market

Buttleigh Wootton is on the market with a price tag in excess of $10 million.

Historic Kew mansion turned reception centre Buttleigh Wootton is on the market, with private schools, hospitality operators, foreign consulates and investors expected to vie for the rare prize.

The 1880s property is tipped to attract offers in excess of $10 million, with its position in one of Melbourne’s most prestigious suburbs and its stunning condition certain to make it one of the most sought-after commercial properties to hit Melbourne’s market in years.

With almost 100 years of history, the National Trust-listed property was offered for sale as a residential property last year, but is now being listed commercially.

That was despite a consulate from the United Arab Emirates expressing an interest in it, among other groups.

The iconic 2933sqm estate was built in 1885 for architect and property investor Thomas Maidment, and features chandeliers, soaring ceilings and a handcrafted, curving staircase.

Features supporting the reception centre component include a commercial-grade kitchen, extensive cellar space, cool rooms, a bar, and offices.

The property’s listing comes just days after the sale of Stonnington Mansion, just a few moments further down Glenferrie Rd, for $52.5 million in what was the biggest price ever paid for a residential property in Victoria.

Savills’ Clinton Baxter, who is marketing the Buttleigh Wootton with Nick Peden and Jesse Radisich, says interest in the property is expected to come fromhospitality operators, commercial occupiers, foreign consulates and nearby prestige schools, including Xavier College, Trinity Grammar School and Methodist Ladies’ College.

“This is an extremely significant property in one of the most revered locations in Melbourne,” Baxter says.

“This is also a clear commercial opportunity for hospitality operators, such as a restaurant, function or wedding centre, or for owner-occupiers, such as an IT company or architectural firm wanting non-conventional surrounds.”

Only some of the property is subject to heritage overlays, meaning buyers could potentially redevelop parts of it. Baxter says it could also be returned to its former life as a family home.

“With scope for redevelopment, a development could retain the heritage elements of the property and add additional residences to what is a very large landholding,” he says.

“And of course, it could certainly be enjoyed as a grand and imposing residence for a large family.”

Buttleigh Wootton is for sale via expressions of interest, which close at 2pm on March 21.