Historic Emu Creek site at Walcha on the market for first time in 155 years

An 155-year old homestead that has been owned by the same family for the last six generations has been listed for sale with $30m+ price expectations.

Situated 13kms from the Northern Tablelands town of Walcha, the Emu Creek rural site is available via Expressions of Interest and includes a breeding and fattening operation.

The 3,026 hectare site is stocked with a mixture of cows, heifers, and ewes in a high rainfall grazing district in the Walcha area that is known for its high production.

The sale is being conducted by commercial real estate agency LAWD, with LAWD Senior Director Col Medway said the property offered buyers a significant development opportunity and would attract interest from agricultural buyers.

MORE:

Guy Sebastian’s controversial seaside ‘fortress’

Fashionable couple list beachfront with $18m guide

Billion dollar ‘burbs defying downturn

“Emu Creek has been run and well maintained by current owners Mark and Angie Berry. It’s a privilege to have an opportunity to be involved in the transaction of such a remarkable and unique property,” he said.

“The property will suit any institutional investor or large farming family looking for scale and will cater for any mix of livestock production.”

The rural land was purchased for one pound per acre in 1868 and was initially developed to include an old station cottage, a woolshed, a barn, cultivation paddock, and a washpool.

It was gradually transformed into a wool growing enterprise, which was the first to import a Vermont Merino sheep from San Francisco to Australia.

In 1908, George Robert Gill II built the homestead which still exists on the property today.

The Gill family had received recognition from the superfine Merino wool that was produced on the farm, winning prizes such as the English Lumb’s Golden Bale Award and the Italian Ermenegildo Zegna Award.

The homestead now sits among the five-acre garden which has been maintained and renovated since the 1950s and is home to the family’s sixth generation.

“An extensive soil testing program was undertaken by the current owners in December 2022 with the results demonstrating the soils are well-suited to a range of grazing enterprises on improved pastures and opportunistic cropping.

The vendors, Mark and Angie Berry, have chosen to sell as part of their future business plans.

“During their time, the Berry family has also invested in improving pasture and developing the water infrastructure on the site.”

MORE: $8m holiday home caught up in Clarke, Stefanovic blow-up

Celeb home nearly 2m people want to see