Historic Bertram House’s basement offering quirky Adelaide CBD rental opportunity

Looking for a quirky city rental property to open a bar or design studio?

The basement level of a historic character building in the heart of Adelaide could be the perfect spot.

Formerly a tattoo parlour, leasing agent Anthony Clemente said the roughly 96sqm space in state heritage listed Bertram House at 73 Grenfell St would suit a range of businesses.

“It’s a cool property, Bertram House,” said Mr Clemente, of LJ Hooker Commercial.

“It’s quite a cool location downstairs as well because it’s got a really cool old-school style to it.

“It was last used as a tattoo parlour.”

The gothic-style Bertram House, which is across the road from Rundle Mall, was built in 1897 to 1898 for the British and Foreign Bible Society, according to Adelaide City Council’s website.

Its basement level has an open floorplan with three bathrooms, an upstairs landing with storage space and airconditioning.

Mr Clemente, who is leasing the space with Mario Bonomi, said it was attracting strong interest from a diverse range of prospective tenants.

“It’s very diverse in what it can be used for … it really does suit a wide variety of businesses,” he said.

“You could have a really cool office or design studio there, or you could have something like a bar or live music venue.

“I just had one guy who had a look through who was interested in using it as a live music venue.”

While it was listed without price details, Mr Clemente said conditions of the space’s lease were negotiable.