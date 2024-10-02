Historic Aussie outback pub with a risque history for sale

A historic hotel once presided over by a provocative publican who served more than just beer has been listed for sale in outback Queensland.

Established in 1886, the Eulo Queen Hotel in Eulo, a town known for its opals, is for sale by expressions of interest and is listed with Southern Downs Realty agent Matthew Collins.

It has a timber hotel, woolshed-themed beer garden, convenience store, camp grounds with cabins, and a bistro.

But it was the 50 Shades of Grey-style ways of its former titillating tavern keeper that have gone down in local history.

According to research published by the watering hole, the Eulo Queen Hotel was named after its late publican Isabel Gray, who was born in England and immigrated to Australia in 1868.

“In Australia she married again, only to be widowed a few years later and in 1871 she married Richard William Robinson with whom she became hotel-keepers in Eulo in 1886,” the website says.

“Eulo was a gathering place for travellers and wayfarers and the Robinsons acquired further licenses to run a butcher shop and store.

“But the cunning Isabel began to conduct business outside of the boundaries of the hotel beguiling her guests in other ways.

“Her seemingly complaisant husband allowed her to freely fraternise with travellers in exchange for opals – for which she acquired a feverish penchant.

“So captivated was she by the gems she used them as currency in exchange for her services and adorned herself lavishly from head to toe in the stones, including a glamorous girdle fashioned with alternate large stones and nautilus shells.

“She was said to have some physical beauty, but her talent was surely her ability to enrapture her male counterparts with ease.”

The website continues, adding that one report said: “About this time the legend of the Eulo Queen began. Although short, Isabel probably possessed some personal beauty with the physical sumptuousness so esteemed by contemporary males…her bedroom was a scene of great activity. A stock of liquor there helped her to entertain groups of gentlemen with conversation and gambling. More intimate entertainment was available.”

In 1903, after the death of her second husband, Isabel, by then 53, married again, to a 29-year-old Tasmanian.

The Tourism and Events Queensland websites notes that a police station was established to contain the ‘riff raff’ coming across the border from New South Wales.

“This was a time when the Eulo Queen reigned supreme,” it says.

But by 1926, Isabel was living in poverty at Eulo, surviving only on a widow’s pension, the hotel’s account says.

“On 7 August, 1929, she died in Willowburn Mental Hospital in Toowoomba and was buried in Toowoomba cemetry. Her fortune? Just 30 pounds left in her will.”

BUt the reputation of the Eulo Queen lives on.

Today, the Eulo Queen Hotel, which is about 856km west of Brisbane, continues to serve cold beers and counter meals to locals, and provide accommodation for grey nomads and other travellers, minus any spicy sides.

The listing says that the current timber hotel was built in 1954 and has a recently renovated kitchen catering for a 30-seat bistro.

The 80-seat beer garden is a newly-built solid replica woolshed, complete with original timber and a 1950’s woolpress.

The convenience store is open seven days a week, while the camp grounds have mutiple tent and caravan sites, both powered and unpowered, a range of rooms and a camp kitchen with a firepit.

“While staying at the Eulo Queen Hotel there is plenty to do and see in town and surrounding areas,” the listings says, adding that Eulo is a part of the Natural Science Loop.

“Along the way, you can view the life size Diprotodon Statue, experience a hot artesian mud bath, visit the 250-year-old heritage listed Dig Tree at Coopers Creek, birdwatch 226 species in Currawinya, stop over on the way to Birdsville Big Bash Races, see the Bilby Burrow Art Gallery and celebrate music at the Mulga Country Music Fest, and so much more.

“While staying at the Eulo Queen Hotel … you can find out why Eulo needed an air-raid shelter, explore the art and jewellery making, chat with the locals over a beer and enjoy the outback.”

And for those wanting to know, that air raid shelter was chosen as it was in the direct flight path from Darwin to Melbourne.