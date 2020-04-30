High-profile Hobart corner offers three tenancies

A major Hobart CBD corner at the entrance to the city has hit the market.

This 873sqm block would be among the city’s most high-profile corners in the rapidly changing medical/arts precinct of Hobart.

It is opposite the Royal Hobart Hospital and the University of Tasmania, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, and nearby Tas TAFE and the Theatre Royal.

The property represents a strategic long-term investment, as well as the potential to redevelop the site.

It currently provides three tenancies. Two are securely leased to Healthscope and Campbell Street Dental, while the other is a vacant office area.