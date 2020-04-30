Real commercial

High-profile Hobart corner offers three tenancies

News Corp Australia | 30 APRIL 2020
Corner of 51 Campbell and 22 Liverpool Streets, Hobart. Picture: SUPPLIED
Corner of 51 Campbell and 22 Liverpool Streets, Hobart. Picture: SUPPLIED

A major Hobart CBD corner at the entrance to the city has hit the market.

This 873sqm block would be among the city’s most high-profile corners in the rapidly changing medical/arts precinct of Hobart.

It is opposite the Royal Hobart Hospital and the University of Tasmania, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, and nearby Tas TAFE and the Theatre Royal.

The property represents a strategic long-term investment, as well as the potential to redevelop the site.

Close to UTAS.

The property has solid tenants.

It also has a modern fit-out.

It currently provides three tenancies. Two are securely leased to Healthscope and Campbell Street Dental, while the other is a vacant office area.

The property provides plenty of scope for owner-occupation and there is on-site parking.

This large site has three street frontages and is zoned Inner City Residential.

This article from The Mercury appeared as “Three tenancies on a corner at Hobart’s entrance”.

