High density units set for vacant Carlton block in Sydney’s south

A sizeable parcel of land in Sydney’s south is set to make way for a high density apartment block.

The rare 2027sqm development site at 1A Willison Road in Carlton is zoned R4 High Density Residential, and offers potential for a build to rent with a bonus floor to space ratio.

It is located just 150m from Carlton train station and is located on a corner site with two street frontages.

Listed with Trent Gallagher and Vince Kernahan of Colliers, the block is expected to sell for around circa $5m via an expressions of interest campaign.

“This is a prime parcel of land, zoned for high density residential development, located in the

heart of Carlton, which is situated between the two main commercial centres of

Hurstville and Kogarah,” Mr Gallagher said.

A buyer would be permitted to construct an apartment complex with a floor to space ratio (FSR) of 1:26:1 and a height limit of 14.5m.

Other features include an allowable gross floor area (GFA) of 2,554sqm, with the potential to increase that limit if the developer constructs affordable housing.

Mr Kernahan said the current market and climate meant the site was likely to be high sought after from a mixed bag of developers.

“Development sites like 1A Willison Road are in high demand at the moment, due to the lack of residential development land available in the Sydney market near rail,” he said.