Hepburn Springs wedding venue hopes to find a match

Escape the bustling city for thriving Hepburn Springs with a rare hospitality offering.

The Grande Hotel, a dining, wellness and wedding venue offering 11 accommodation rooms, is on the market with an asking price of $2.25 million.

The 2901sq m property at 1 Church Ave last sold for $902,000 in April 2011, according to CoreLogic.

Hocking Stuart Daylesford director Will Walton says the area has thrived as a tourism hotspot ever since emerging as the destination of choice in the 1950s.

“That’s really when Hepburn Springs became a luxury holiday destination for Melburnians,” Walton says. “Lots of emigrants would come, as well as obviously other Australians as well.

“One of the large drawcards here at the time, which has just been renovated, was the Palais Theatre, which is about 100m from the Grande (Hotel).”

Walton says mineral waters, gold rush era architecture and proximity to Melbourne made the region popular.

“Because of the gold rush, the wealth that was in Hepburn Springs at the time was in abundance and that’s why we have some remaining grand architecture,” he says.

“Nowadays, of course, Melburnians are looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of Melbourne living and have decided that coming to Hepburn Springs and Daylesford is a very, very easy drive.”

Walton says the buyer will most likely be a hospitality professional from Melbourne or interstate.

“The Grande has the opportunity for someone who wants to run a restaurant; there’s also a cabaret room and accommodation,” he says.