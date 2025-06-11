Healthy signs for CBD wellness rebirth as Bupa opens new clinic

The health and wellness-led revival of Geelong’s city centre has received another shot in the arm with the arrival of a major national player.

Health insurer Bupa is the latest to position itself in the CBD’s retail heart, opening a new dental clinic at 118-120 Ryrie St.

It will soon be joined by Kids Optometry next door after Wizel Property Group repositioned a clutch of neighbouring properties as a fledging medical and allied health precinct.

Both businesses sit alongside leading pregnancy and birth care service Berth, which has a six-year lease on a converted warehouse at the rear.

Wizel Property Group executive James Doherty said former office and retail buildings in Geelong’s CBD presented a good opportunity for conversion into health businesses that could bring significant benefit to the community.

“We looked at the demographics in Geelong and it’s such a good story in terms of population growth and lifestyle as well,” Mr Doherty said.

“We were really hoping we were going to end up with medical. We thought, considering the proximity to the hospitality precinct, that it might be hospitality but then we got the traction we did with medical.”

Geelong Mayor Stretch Kontelj, who officially opened the clinic, said it was encouraging to have a national brand like Bupa show confidence in the city centre.

“For me it’s a sign of green shoots of the CBD revitalisation and will now go some way to activating this as a medical precinct, which is really important,” he said.

He said private investment was key to revitalising strips like Ryrie St, where the council also plans to improve amenity by reintroduce lighting.

“They will do it in a way that is sustainable and ongoing,” he said.

“Geelong has benefited from a lot of government investment in the CBD but what is needed now is private investment so this is exactly what we are looking for.”

Several shopfronts at the nearby $200m mixed-use Ryrie Quarter development, at 36-46 Ryrie St, Geelong, are also being marketed as ideal medical and healthcare premises.

Your Medical Property agents Mark Wizel and Jay Bhojak are handling the lease of three properties in the complex, ranging from 126sq m to 133sq m.

Bupa practice development manager (Victoria and Tasmania) Sarah Rakach said the new central clinic would improve members’ accessibility to dental care, with no gap for many services.

The insurer will continue to operate its existing clinic in High St, Belmont.

“We know there are a lot of Bupa members in Geelong and we want them to use their membership benefits,” she said.

“We know we have a lot of members at Deakin, for example, that are not using it and they can walk up here for an appointment.

“We are so happy to have a presence in the CBD.”