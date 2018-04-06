Hargraves Nursery site to sell after half a century

The Hargraves Nursery site at 630 Old Northern Rd in Dural goes to auction on May 6.

It will be fond a farewell for one of Dural’s most iconic businesses when the Hargraves Nursery site goes to auction early next month.

Owned by Ken and Sue Hargraves for the past 47 years, Hargraves Nursery has been an integral part of the region and is one of the most respected nursery businesses in Sydney.

Occupying nearly 6700 sqm of land, the site is at 630 Old Northern Rd and was originally a farm that was transformed into the business over many years.

Hargraves says while agreeing that it is the right time, the decision to sell was not an easy one after having spent so long servicing the community.

“It’s going to be a bit emotional and hard after all this time,” he says.

“We’ve had a lot of wellwishers, the community has been very kind.”

The nursery began as a side project, a place where employees of Hargraves’ landscaping business could help out when it was raining.

As it grew larger the couple decided to cease the landscaping and have been providing gardening services ever since.

“We have had some very loyal customers over the years,” Hargraves says.

“It really has been brilliant and many have become our friends.”

Despite selling up, the couple do not plan to stop anytime soon, with Hargraves already plotting his next move.

“We have a farm down near Bega with some cattle — I really enjoy fencing and ploughing,” the 77-year-old says.

The site comes with a home or office, glass and shade houses, hardware and water retention facilities.

It also has stunning views of the Blue Mountains and comes with dual access along two boundaries.

Selling agent Neil Keene of LJ Hooker Dural describes the property as “the opportunity of a lifetime” in the online listing.

Keene says while the actual business is not for sale, the site is an exciting prospect for the right buyer.

“It has extensive road frontage and quite a bit of infrastructure,” he says.

“It is a wonderful situation for people wanting to move into the site.”

The nearest comparable sale is the Madison Function Centre, which sold in May 2016 for $5.5 million and is directly next door.

It is perfectly positioned right near the busy Dural Business Precinct and is just a short drive to Round Corner and Castle Hill.

“It is an interesting business hub,” Keene says.

“There hasn’t been a site like this for years — it is very special.”

Interest in the site has been very strong already, with 33 inquiries in the first week and many more expected before auction.

The Hargraves Nursery site goes to auction on Sunday, May 6 at 11am.

This article from the Hills Shire Times first appeared as “Hargraves Nursery site in Dural to sell after 47 years”.