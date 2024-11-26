Harbourside Residences: $600m in sales to revitalise tired Sydney locale

A landmark housing development in Darling Harbour has attracted $600m in pre-sales within 24 hours of the second release of apartments.

The Mirvac Harbourside Residences development includes a 48-storey tower atop a former shopping centre that was directly on the waterfront of Darling Harbour. The luxury residential tower is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Over 140 apartments have been conditionally sold to buyers with sold prices ranging from just over $1.7 million to $25 million. The $600m in pre-sales is a record for a Mirvac second release.

Mirvac’s wider $2 billion Harbourside precinct revitalisation will deliver over 10,000 square metres of public open space, including a new waterfront promenade and new 3,500 square metre waterfront park; pedestrian connections to Pyrmont and the waterfront including $50 million in public domain funding; and $7 million in public art and activation.

The precinct will have a diverse retail offering, including restaurants, national and international retailers, integrating and activating the public spaces.

The apartments have been popular with many downsizers, families and couples from the local market, many downsizing from larger family homes drawn to the iconic harbour and city skylines, according to Mirvac.

Of the current sales, around two thirds of the buyers are owner occupiers, and one third investors, with the majority being local buyers.

Mirvac’s CEO of Development Stuart Penklis noted that 40 per cent of the buyers were repeat Mirvac customers.

“The exceptional level of amenity we’re offering is unparalleled, reflecting our understanding of what luxury buyers desire,” he said.

Harbourside Residences will include 263 luxury apartments, of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments as well as three penthouses and three sub penthouses.

The building features an entire floor of high end resort-style amenity, an outdoor infinity pool with cabanas, a landscaped terrace and yoga/pilates space, indoor lap pool and spa plus wellness facilities including steam room and sauna.

Residents can also enjoy a range of private indoor facilities including a lounge, dining room with kitchen, cinema and double storey golf simulator.

With proximity to Sydney Harbour, there are uninterrupted water and city skyline views, as well as panoramas of Sydney’s north and south, eastern sunrise vistas and westerly views to the Blue Mountains.

Harbourside Residences will be fully electric with rooftop solar panel and feature 6,000 square metres of green roofs, in addition to the public domain and the planting of over 100,000 plants on a site which previously has no green landscape spaces.

