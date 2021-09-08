‘Handful’ of buyers keen to snap up North QLD croc farm

A NORTH Queensland crocodile farm could soon have a new owner, with a ‘handful’ of potential buyers hoping to snap up the unique farm holding.

Located at Lakeland, which is 242km northwest of Cairns, Harvest Home Station is currently used as a crocodile egg harvesting operation, but was also previously home to a crocodile and barramundi breeding facility.

There is also cattle farming operations being run on the almost 900 hectare property.

Colliers Cairns agent Stacey Quaid said there were a “handful” of interested parties engaged in negotiations after the expressions of interest period closed on September 2.

“It (a sale) looks promising,” he said.

Mr Quaid said all of the parties were based in Australia, and there was a “mixed bag” of reasons why they were interested in the property.

He said some were looking at its “aquaculture potential”, while others were looking at it as a “rural lifestyle opportunity”.

“The crocodile and barra facilities are still there, and there are multiple ponds, storage dams, a rural airstrip,” he said.

“The croc eggs are sold, predominantly, to domestic breeding places for crocodile skins.

“There is also multiple sheds on the property and accommodation centres.”

There is also scope to branch out into tourism, according to the listing.

“The scope of the property, existing infrastructure, layout and positioning against the East Normandy River has the potential to create a unique tourist attraction incorporating on-site camping, fishing, 4-wheel driving and other recreation ventures, making a unique experience for its visitors,” it says.

Mr Quaid said he was confident of securing a sale soon.