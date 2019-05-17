GWS Giants lease this office for Melbourne operations
AFL club Greater Western Sydney Giants has leased a little office space a mere hop and a skip from Marvel Stadium and AFL House at Docklands.
The league’s newest team wanted to be close to the action, agents say, and took a three-year lease with a two-year option on the 77sqm office at Suite 101/198 Harbour Esplanade.
The Giants will pay around $34,650 annually for the office, with 3% annual increases.
The Giants weren’t the only ones chasing the space, Fitzroys agents say, with more than 50 enquiries were received throughout the campaign.
“The suite offers ample natural light with fantastic views west overlooking the harbour and towards the Bolte Bridge, and as expected attracted tenants from a range of industries including tech companies, law firms, not-for-profits and media agencies,” Samuel Friend says.
“For the Giants, the suite presented an excellent opportunity to set up an office conveniently close to AFL House and enhance their communication capabilities with the league.”
“Spaces of this type attract a great deal of attention when they become available, as vacancies across Docklands have continued to firm in the first several months of 2019 and are now at the tightest level of any of Melbourne’s central precincts.”