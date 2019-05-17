GWS Giants lease this office for Melbourne operations

AFL club Greater Western Sydney Giants has leased a little office space a mere hop and a skip from Marvel Stadium and AFL House at Docklands.

The league’s newest team wanted to be close to the action, agents say, and took a three-year lease with a two-year option on the 77sqm office at Suite 101/198 Harbour Esplanade.

The Giants will pay around $34,650 annually for the office, with 3% annual increases.

The Giants weren’t the only ones chasing the space, Fitzroys agents say, with more than 50 enquiries were received throughout the campaign.