Gunnamatta Trail Rides business on the market

Top Mornington Peninsula tourist attraction Gunnamatta Trail Rides has trotted onto the market.

Owners of the landmark horse riding experience Karen and Bekim Alija are seeking a buyer who will take the reins of their established business.

The 40-year-old Fingal attraction is up for grabs with a $1.75m price tag, which includes about 35 horses, access to current staff and all the infrastructure required for riding.

Michael Keating International agent Neville Dickenson said the original trail ride operators, who sold the business eight years ago to the current vendors, would retain the 80ha of coastal land at 150 Sandy Road.

“It’s a well-established market leader in the riding industry and one of the few that has direct access down to the beach, which allows it to offer standout evening rides,” Mr Dickenson said.

“The sale includes access to training arenas, tack rooms, washing bays and holding pens.”

He said the young owners had “built the business up from almost nothing” into a renowned riding spot that boasted an exclusive council permit to ride on the beach.

“It’s known throughout the whole of Australia and one of the premier riding businesses,” Mr Dickenson said.

“It would be a real change for somebody looking to get away, shake off the city and have a really nice, quiet lifestyle near the beach.”

Gunnamatta Trail Rides is partnered with numerous other top attractions including Moonah Links Golf Club, Peninsula Hot Springs and St Andrews Brewery, which offer package deals to all the sights.

Despite a drought of international visitors during 2020, the business remained “fully booked” by loyal locals since lockdown ended, Mr Dickenson said.

The business offers beach and bush rides, lessons, horse leasing and event bookings.

It’s been featured as one of the top Mornington Peninsula attractions in numerous publications, including the Herald Sun.

