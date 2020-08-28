Grocon warns of jobs cuts in Barangaroo legal dispute

Development and construction company Grocon claims it is in a David and Goliath-style fight against the NSW government as it warns it may have to make 80 staff redundant so it can fund a legal battle over its costly exit from Sydney’s harbourside Barangaroo precinct.

The Daniel Grollo-owned company told a Sydney court it may need to make staff cuts and reduce itself to a “litigation shell” to fight the case, but the government agency it is fighting, Infrastructure NSW, queried whether one of the country’s best-known private developers would actually take this drastic course of action.

“Grocon should not be shut out from bringing this litigation in circumstances in what’s now really a David and Goliath situation,” Grocon counsel David Studdy SC told the Sydney court hearing.

The company is locked in a court battle against the Berejiklian government agency, claiming it suffered heavy losses after a confidential settlement was reached last year without its knowledge, to protect views from towers being built at Sydney’s Barangaroo by James Packer’s Crown Resorts and global developer Lendlease.

Grocon’s complaint is that actions by forerunner government agency, the Barangaroo Development Authority, left it in a significant financial hole as it missed out on key financial deals and eventually sold out of the precinct at a discount.

The company says it was left in a dire position, although its current finances were suppressed by court order, as a result of the NSW government authority effectively selling the same famed Sydney Harbour views twice as it looked to develop Barangaroo precinct.