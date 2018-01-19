Grocon consortium given keys to Barangaroo final stage

A consortium of construction giants – Grocon, Aqualand and Scentre Group – will build the final stage of Sydney’s Barangaroo development, after winning the contract from the Barangaroo Delivery Authority.

The three companies will design, develop and build the 5.2ha precinct on Sydney Harbour, which is the final step in the transformation of what was once a disused container terminal, into one of the city’s largest commercial and residential hubs.

The final stage, Central Barangaroo, is being described as the “public heart” of Barangaroo, linking Barangaroo Reserve and and the Barangaroo South commercial district.

More than 50% of Central Barangaroo will be public parkland, while the project will also be directly integrated with Barangaroo Metro station.

Among the features that will make up the Central precinct are mixed-use cultural and civic spaces, restaurants, a retail centre, apartments and office space.

Barangaroo Delivery Authority CEO, Craig van der Laan, says maintaining a large area of public space was considered key when selecting from the proposals received.

“The Authority conducted a rigorous tender process that set a very high bar for balanced design proposals that maximised vibrant, welcoming public spaces as well as delivering best practice in sustainability.

“Over the past 12 months the Authority has been working closely with the consortium to make further improvements to the proposal and achieve an outstanding outcome for Barangaroo and the people of NSW.

“The Authority and consortium expect to share the successful scheme for Central Barangaroo with the public in the near future. The scheme will be subject to planning approval, which will be sought later this year.”