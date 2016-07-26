Green shoots of growth continue in industrial market

Industrial tenants are continuing to show an appetite for new space, with take-up ballooning across Australia’s three major markets.

In an encouraging turnaround, Brisbane’s total industrial vacancy fell for the fourth consecutive quarter to less than 622,000sqm – a 10.9% drop on the historic highs recorded 12 months ago – according to a series of Knight Frank reports.

And the story was similarly positive in Sydney and Melbourne, where tenants are seeking space in growing numbers.

Knight Frank senior director, Queensland, Jennelle Wilson says that while Brisbane is still a long way off its 2012 levels, when less than 200,000sqm of industrial space was vacant across the city, it continues to show green shoots of growth.

“Four consecutive quarters of reductions in the total vacancy has brought some confidence to the market,” Wilson says. “While the total vacancy remains 46% above the long-term average, generally steadier take-up has translated to improvement.” Take-up of industrial space was more than 80,000sqm across Brisbane during the June quarter – just above the long-term average – headlined by the lease of 13,900sqm of space at Goodman’s Loganlea Distribution Centre and another 11,277sqm at 70 Darlington Drive, Yatala.

Sydney goes ‘from strength to strength’

While industrial vacancy in Sydney for spaces larger than 5000sqm increased by 3.7%, gross take-up of new space measured more than 223,000sqm, 54% above the long-term average.

It was the eighth consecutive quarter of above average industrial take-up for Sydney.

Knight Frank senior research analyst Luke Crawford says third party logistics and consumer goods providers are leading the demand.

“The Sydney industrial market continues to go from strength to strength,” Crawford says in his report.